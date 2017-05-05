Buy the dip in Realogy - Deutsche Bank

Actually, if you blinked, you missed the dip. Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) fell hard at the open yesterday after topping earnings estimates, but not being able to put aside investor worry over weakness in high-end markets.

Those concerns are overblown, says Deutsche's Kevin McVeigh. The housing market is healthy, though supply-constrained.

Investors, he says, should look past near-term margin headwinds and focus on $180M of acquired purchase volume, and normalizing high-end sales.

There's also share repurchases, dividends, and incremental deleveraging.

A pairing of long Realogy and short CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) may be in order, he says, given CLGX's weak guidance and perky valuation.

Analyst comments via Bloomberg

RLGY up 2% today, and back to its pre-earnings level.

