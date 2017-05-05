Cognizant Technology +3.1% after Q1 beat

Cognizant Technology (NASDAQ:CTSH) is up 3.1% after an Q1 earnings report where it saw solid revenue growth across its segments.

Revenue rose nearly 11% and net income rose 26%, to $557M.

Operating margin was 16.1% on a GAAP basis, 18.9% non-GAAP.

Revenue by segment: Financial Services, $1.38B (up 7%); Healthcare, $1B (up 9.7%); Products and Resources, $737M (up 16.4%); Communications, Media and Technology, $430M (up 16.5%).

For Q2, it's guiding to revenue of $3.63B-$3.68B (vs. consensus for $3.65B) and EPS of at least $0.89 (vs. an expected $0.90). For the full year, it sees revenue of $14.56B-$14.84B (vs. expected $14.68B) and EPS of at last $3.65 (vs. $3.65 expected).

Press Release