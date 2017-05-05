Ovid Therapeutics begins trading

Ovid Therapeutics (Pending:OVID) is down about 7% from its IPO pricing level of $15 in very early trading.

The biotech firm raised $75M through the issuance of 5M shares.

SEC S-1 dive: "We are developing OV101, our most advanced drug candidate, for the treatment of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome, two neurodevelopmental disorders that are characterized by similar symptoms due to decreased tonic inhibition. Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome have overlapping symptoms, including sleep disorder, aberrant behavior, anxiety and cognitive or intellectual disabilities."