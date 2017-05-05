Elliott says PPG-Akzo combo would mean fewer layoffs than Akzo alone

Elliott Management turns up the pressure on Akzo Nobel (OTCQX:AKZOF, OTCQX:AKZOY) to engage in sale talks with PPG Industries (PPG +0.8% ) with a claim that the Dutch company’s plan to remain independent could result in 4x more job losses than if it was taken over by PPG.

Elliott says research by a chemicals consulting firm it hired shows a potential merger between PPG and Akzo would result in less than a quarter of the layoffs than under Akzo’s stand-alone strategy.

The issue of potential job cuts in a takeover deal has been central to Akzo’s resistance of PPG and helped win the backing of the Dutch government; Akzo has 46K employees.