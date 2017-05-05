Recode: Deal near to bring Amazon video app onto Apple TV

Apple (AAPL +1.1% ) and Amazon.com (AMZN -0.6% ) may be nearing peace in a pitched battle for TV viewers, as Recode reports a deal is close to bring an Amazon video app onto Apple TV.

Currently, Amazon video subscribers can only watch on AppleTV using a complicated hookup involving other Apple products. And Amazon stopped selling Apple TV boxes in fall 2015.

But a native Amazon video app, set to show up on Apple TV in Q3, would make viewing easy.

Such a deal is likely to have been reached only with Tim Cook and Jeff Bezos getting together, observers said.