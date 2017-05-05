Northern Dynasty says settlement near in dispute between Pebble, EPA

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK +9.5% ) surges after its Pebble Partnership unit and the EPA file a joint motion in federal court to extend the stay of proceedings by another week, pointing to the likelihood of a settlement.

NAK sued the EPA over regulatory actions during the Obama administration that prevented the Pebble Project from advancing to a permit application.

Pebble CEO Tom Collier says "a great deal of common ground has been established between the parties," and he expects to achieve a resolution by next week.