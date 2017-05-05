Bounce for triple net players; Vereit upgraded

Spirit Capital's (SRC +6.4% ) issues are company- or portfolio-specific, says Evercore's Sheila McGrath, upgrading Vereit (VER +2.4% ) to Outperform.

Acknowledging an overall difficult environment for retail. McGrath takes note of Vereit's quality, diversification and tenant credit quality as being substantially better than Spirit's.

Vereit gets 41% of revenue from investment-grade tenants vs. Realty Income (O +1.3% ) at 47%, National Retail (NNN +0.9% ) 25%, W.P. Carey (WPC +1.2% ) 25% (Spirit doesn't disclose).

Source: Bloomberg

