Seattle Genetics COO: Will remain opportunistic

Immunomedics’s (IMMU +18.9% ) experimental breast-cancer medicine IMMU-132 was a "nice to have, not a must have," Seattle Genetics (SGEN -3.7% ) COO Eric Dobmeier tells Bloomberg, following the ending of the two companies' $2B licensing deal.

SGEN, says Dobmeier, doesn't need IMMU-132 to continue growth. The deal was terminated because of big delays and lack of progress toward closing, he adds.

As for whether SGEN will exercise its warrant for another 8.7M shares in IMMU - which would likely make it the largest shareholder - Dobmeier declined to comment.

