Barington calls for new CEO at Avon

Barington Capital Group calls on the board at Avon Products (AVP +0.6% ) to immediately begin searching for a new CEO.

The activist firm points to the +80% drop in Avon's share price under CEO Sheri McCoy's time in the top post.

"We strongly believe that with the right leadership in place Avon can recover its position as a leading global beauty brand and create significant long-term value for shareholders," says Barington.

Barington represents an investor group that includes NuOrion Partners.

Source: Press Release

