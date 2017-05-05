Barington calls for new CEO at Avon

Barington Capital Group calls on the board at Avon Products (AVP +0.6%) to immediately begin searching for a new CEO.
The activist firm points to the +80% drop in Avon's share price under CEO Sheri McCoy's time in the top post.
"We strongly believe that with the right leadership in place Avon can recover its position as a leading global beauty brand and create significant long-term value for shareholders," says Barington.
Barington represents an investor group that includes NuOrion Partners.
Source: Press Release
Previously: Avon Products misses by $0.08, beats on revenue (May 4)
