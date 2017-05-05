Reuters: Buyers lining up for Rio Tinto Australia coking coal mines

A sale of two Rio Tinto (RIO +2.2% ) coking coal mines in Australia is attracting several interested buyers among P-E firms and public companies, Reuters reports.

Rio is expected to begin soon an official sales process for the Hail Creek and Kestrel mines in coal-rich Queensland state, which is bringing "an unprecedented number of people to the table," according to the report.

Analysts expect the mines to sell for more than $2B each and complete Rio's exit from Australian coal mining after it agreed in January to sell its Coal & Allied thermal coal division to China's Yancoal Australia for $2.45B.