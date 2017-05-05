CF Industries upgraded to Buy at UBS, as limited nitrogen capacity ahead

CF Industries (CF +4.5% ) is upgraded to Buy from Neutral with a $33 price target at UBS, which views CF as a top pick to play the eventual agricultural recovery and with a secure dividend as cash flow improves.

UBS sees 2017 as a transition year from a cash flow negative in 2016 to an estimated ~9% free cash flow yield in 2018, as U.S. natural gas prices should remain relatively low while oil prices rise over time, which should widen the cost advantage to CF.

The firm thinks CF should be valued at a peak multiple of ~9.5x on its 2018 EBITDA estimate based on the longer term natural gas advantage and its belief that nitrogen fertilizer prices are bottoming.