Goldman lifts June rate hike odds to nearly sure thing

Jan Hatzius and team - consistently the biggest economy bulls on the Street for what seems like years - now see a 90% chance of a Fed rate hike in June, up from 70% prior to this morning's jobs report.

Fed Funds futures are pricing in about an 80% chance.

On the wires today, St. Louis Fed President Jim Bullard says the current Fed Funds rate is reasonable, but he'd be okay with one more hike this year.

