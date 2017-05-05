U.S. rig count adds 7 in 15th straight week of gains

The total count of U.S. active drilling rigs increased by 7 to 877 for its 16th consecutive weekly increase, Baker Hughes reports in its latest survey.

Oil rigs rose by 6 to 703, also higher for a 16th straight week, and gas rigs gained 2 to 173; one rig is labeled miscellaneous.

The counts for total rigs, oil rigs and gas rigs have all more than doubled in the past year, from a respective 415, 328 and 86.

