NeoPhotonics +4% as revenue beats despite China slowdown

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) is up 4% after Q1 earnings where revenue beat expectations despite a decline (as with optical peers, a slowdown in the China market is crimping sales).

Gross margin fell to 25.8% from a year-ago 31.4%, and the company swung to a net loss (non-GAAP) of $10.7M from a year-ago gain of $7M.

"We see the China market as being in a transition as it moves from primarily national backbone to provincial and metro 100G deployments, while worldwide the metro and data center interconnect markets continue to grow at a rapid pace," says CEO Tim Jenks, who thinks the company's in good position there.

Cash and equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash came to $91.5M, down from last quarter's $105.6M.

For Q2, it's guiding to revenue of $68M-$74M (below expectations for $79.6M), gross margin of 23-26%, opex of $26M-$27M and EPS of -$0.19 to -$0.26 (below consensus for a loss of $0.11).

Press Release