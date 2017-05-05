Hotel lobbyists prep for assault on online travel players

The American Hotel & Lodging Association plans to lobby against the "unfair" practices of online travel companies, according to a peek at board documents by Bloomberg.

The group has its 2017 Legislative Action Summit planned for May 17 and is bringing in House Majority Whip Steve Scalise as a speaker.

Naturally, Expedia (EXPE -0.9% ) and Priceline (PCLN -0.3% ) plan to defend themselves against the accusations from the AHLA by maintaining that their services are not monopolistic.

