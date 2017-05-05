Advantage Solutions files for IPO

Advantage Solutions (ADV) files for an IPO at a placeholder amount of $100M.

The business solutions provider says the proceeds will go to pay down debt.

Revenue of $508M and net income of -$9.20M was reported by Advantage Soltuions for the three months ending on March 31.

SEC form S-1 dive;" "We occupy an important industry position where we serve as a strategic intermediary between consumer goods manufacturers and retailers, creating value for both parties. Due to the breadth and depth of our manufacturer representation across key categories and departments, we are among the largest supplier partners to many retailers."