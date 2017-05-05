Verizon warns of slowdown in credit improvement

Verizon (VZ +1.7% ) is warning that it won't be able to raise its credit rating as quickly as it promised in last month's Q1 earnings report, now that S&P Global Ratings has raised a target the carrier would need to hit.

On April 20 the company had said it was on track to return to its "pre-Vodafone" credit rating profile by 2018-2019, based on ratings agency views.

"As a result of a recent change in that view, we no longer expect to be able to achieve an upgrade to our pre-Vodafone credit rating in that timeframe," Verizon says in an SEC filing. "Verizon remains committed to a capital allocation policy consisting of a strong balance sheet with improving credit metrics while continuing to invest in our businesses and returning value to our shareholders."

S&P's report noted that Verizon is highly exposed (70% of revenue) to a mature and competitive wireless business, which has led to subscriber losses and lower average revenues.

S&P also said it could toughen criteria for AT&T if that company's Time Warner takeover were to collapse.