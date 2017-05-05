Shake Shack bid up on long-term promise

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) is up 8.27% as investors focus on the long-term story over the Q1 comparable sales decline.

Buckingham Research lifts SHAK to a Buy rating from Neutral. "Very robust volumes" at newer Shake Shack restaurants caught the firm's attention. "We believe Shake Shack is now set up to start exceeding estimates and to resume the beat-raise pattern that existed prior to the fourth-quarter 2016 results," writes analyst John Zolidis. "We see this putting a floor in the shares and providing justification for valuation expansion even as shares remain expensive on near-term results," he adds.

Wedbush: "Aide from meaningfully easier year-over-year comparisons, we now expect higher transactions from the Shack app, continued menu innovation, and average check growth to offset the pressure from cannibalization and new units entering the comp base in line with a 1% run rate for the remainder of 2017."

Not everyone is so ebullient. Cowen says the restaurant stock is priced for perfection and lowers its price target to $35.

Jefferies points to higher rent costs and labor headwinds as margin pinchers for Neutral-rated Shake Shack. The PT is adjusted down to $33.

Previously: Comparable store sales turn negative at Shake Shack (May 4)

Previously: Shake Shack beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (May 4)