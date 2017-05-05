Transocean, offshore drillers recoup yesterday's losses

Transocean (RIG +7% ) rebounds a day after sinking to a five-month low along with crude oil prices, even as analysts at Jefferies, Evercore ISI, RBC and UBS cut their price targets.

Shares should have been helped by RIG's pleasantly surprising Q1 profit, but Credit Suisse analyst Gregory Lewis says energy prices typically will trump solid earnings for offshore drilling contractors.

"While the expectation is oil companies will walk back to the deepwater with oil prices in the $50s, in the $40s the consensus view is that it will slow to a crawl if at all," Lewis writes.