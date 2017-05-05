RH +10% after unleashing new buyback firepower

RH spikes after approving a $700M share repurchase plan. There's dueling analyst opinions on the company's move.

Guggenheim likes it: "With a current market capitalization of ~$1.7 billion (using an updated outstanding share count of ~33 million), the size of the program is significant and will likely be utilized over an extended period of time. That said, given the combination of a positive free cash flow outlook for the year, no outstanding borrowings on the $600 million line of credit, ~25 months left before the first convertible note comes due ($250 million - June 2019), and likely improving operating momentum, this program provides RH with significant financial flexibility to augment equity value creation, in our view."

Loop Capital is less sure: "While we believe this demonstrates management thinks RH's myriad F2016 issues truly were 'temporal' and that management is confident in the company's future prospects, we note RH has significant upcoming debt maturities and is currently generating negligible free cash flow."

SEC Form 8-K