Husky Energy up on Q1 earnings beat but delays dividend restart

Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF +2.3% ) is higher after beating Q1 earnings estimates by a penny, helped by higher oil prices, vs. a $0.47/share loss in the year-ago quarter.

Investors do not seem to mind that the company did not reinstate the dividend it cancelled in late 2015 because of low oil prices, citing uncertainties around an extension of OPEC production cuts and the potential of trade barriers to Canadian oil exports to the U.S.

During Husky's earnings conference call, CEO Rob Peabody said that while the company has its debt under control and is generating enough free cash flow, "the market is not yet stable or in balance."

Husky's board of directors will meet before the end of July to evaluate the dividend, Peabody says.