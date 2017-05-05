Celgene downgraded at Argus on Revlimid revenue concentration risk

Celgene (CELG -1.8% ) is downgraded to Hold from Buy at Argus, which thinks the company may be getting too reliant on Revlimid for revenue, as the cancer drug accounted for nearly two-thirds of sales in Q1.

Revlimid had accounted for an average 62.4% of company sales over the previous four quarters but edged up to 64% last quarter, Argus says.

The firm also is concerned that steep discounting for Otezla, CELG's treatment for plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, may pressure gross margins; CELG cut the price of Otezla to boost purchases by large institutions, causing sales of the drug to miss expectations by $95M.

On the positive side, Argus says CELG has a "formidable new drug pipeline as well as potential new indications for existing drugs."