U.S. Cellular +8.5% as cost controls prompt Q1 beat

U.S. Cellular (NYSE:USM) is up 8.5% after its Q1 earnings showed a solid beat on profits and the company boosted its outlook on cash flow and EBITDA.

Net postpaid subs fell yet again, by 27,000, bringing its total to 4.455M. In prepaid, it lost a net 4,000 customers to land at 480,000.

Revenue breakout: Service, $746M (down 3%); Equipment sales, $190M (down 4%).

Postpaid ARPU was $45.42, down from a year-ago $48.13 but up from last quarter's $45.19. Similarly, prepaid ARPU of $33.66 was down from a year-ago $35.51, but up from last quarter's $33.25.

It's raised expectations for 2017 operating cash flow, to $550M-$650M from a previous $500M-$650M, and for adjusted EBITDA to $700M-$800M (from a previous $650M-$800M, and now well above consensus for $628.4M).

The company is still forecasting total 2017 revenues of $3.8B-$4B (vs. consensus for $3.87B) and capex of about $500M.

