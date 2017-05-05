Telephone & Data Systems +5.2% on solid profit beat

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) is up 5.2% as wireless strength boosted profitability in its Q1 earnings.

As usual, results are heavily affected by those at U.S. Cellular (NYSE:USM), of which TDS holds a heavy majority, and which beat its own profit expectations thanks to cost management.

Aside from sub losses at U.S. Cellular, the TDS Telecom unit saw wireline connections shrink on a Y/Y and sequential basis. Total wireline connections declined to 907,400 from a year-ago 923,700 and last quarter's 915,200.

Residential connections fell to 581,900 from 585,800; of those, there were Q/Q declines across the board, in voice, broadband and IPTV, thoguh IPTV grew Y/Y to 45,200 from 38,300. Residential revenue per connection rose to $45.17 from a year-ago $43.28 and last quarter's $44.27.

Commercial connections fell to 325,500 from a year-ago 337,900 and last quarter's 329,700, with Q/Q declines in voice, broadband and managedIP (though managedIP grew Y/Y to 150,300 form 148,500).

Cable connections rose to 294,300 from a year-ago 284,400 and last quarter's 292,400.

