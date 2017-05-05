Universal Display zooms 24% as analysts raise targets

Universal Display (OLED +23.7% ) built today on yesterday's earnings results, even more than postmarket action indicated.

The company's added $1B to its market cap today in reaching an all-time high, alongside analyst positivity after the company's solid revenue gains and strong guidance.

Cross Research upgraded to Buy with a $115 price target, and Susquehanna raised its price target to $120, implying 34% upside from yesterday's close.

Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating and raised its price target to $115 from $105, implying 28% upside from yesterday's close, pointing out that all segments were higher than modeled, and that 395% Y/Y gains in development materials points to new upcoming products.

Cowen's Robert Stone has raised EPS estimates to $1.70, $2.75, $3.82 and $4.46 ahead -- below Street estimates for this year of $1.89, but well above for the coming three years.