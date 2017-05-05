S&P cuts IBM's credit rating

S&P has cut IBM's credit rating to A+ from AA-, reacting to the continued decline in revenues at Big Blue.

It's also moved its ratings outlook to stable from the previous negative. It had put IBM on watch a week ago in moving that outlook to negative from stable but reaffirming the AA- rating.

The move follows on Moody's action Wednesday to downgrade IBM.

Shares fell 2.5% today and crimped the wider market after the revelation last night that Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway had cut their sizable stake of 81M shares by about a third.