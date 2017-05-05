FDA approves first U.S. ALS treatment in 20 years

The FDA has approved the first treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis -- "Lou Gehrig's disease" -- in more than two decades in the U.S.

The drug, edaravone, is already sold in Japan and South Korea by Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp. (OTCPK:MTZPY).

It would compete with a generic on the market (riluzole). And AB Science (OTCPK:ABSCF) is working on a promising drug for ALS that's now under European review.

After six months of treatment with edaravone, data showed it reducing the rate of functional decline in ALS patients by about a third, MT Pharma America says.