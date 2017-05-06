P-E firms among top bidders for Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain JV

ArcLight Capital Partners and Brookfield Asset Management are among the final bidders to partner with Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) on its C$7.4B Trans Mountain expansion project, Bloomberg reports.

KMI has been pursuing both a joint venture and a potential IPO to finance the project, but the company would prefer to find a partner on the deal, according to the report.

KMI wants to keep a majority stake in Trans Mountain and is said to have retained a C$4B credit facility to finance the construction; it is expected to split the remaining C$3.4B, as well as any debt commitments, with its JV partner.