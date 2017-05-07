France heads to the polls

The fate of the EU and euro could hang on the outcome of today's presidential election runoff in France.

Independent centrist Emmanuel Macron is expected to win over far-right rival Marine Le Pen, but his campaign was rocked by a massive hacking scandal on Friday.

Even if she loses, Le Pen could still seek to build on her results to become a powerful opposition leader and further promote her protectionist ideas.

Pollsters will publish initial estimates at 8 p.m. local time (2 p.m. ET), once all voting stations are closed.

