China reserves on the rise

China's forex reserves rose for a third straight month in April, climbing $21B to $3.03T, after President Trump backed away from labeling China a currency manipulator and said the greenback was "getting too strong."

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange said the reserves grew due to balanced foreign exchange supply and demand and the appreciation of currencies against the dollar.

