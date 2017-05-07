Wilbur Ross fires back at Canada

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Saturday that threats of retaliatory trade actions from Canadian officials "are inappropriate" and will not influence final U.S. import duty determinations on Canadian softwood lumber.

The "recent preliminary decision to impose tariffs.. was based on the facts presented, not on political considerations," he declared. "We continue to believe that a negotiated settlement is in the best interests of all parties."

Previously: U.S. moves to impose 20% tariff on Canadian lumber (Apr. 24 2017)

