Macron cruises to victory in France

Early exit polls show Emmanuel Macron winning more than 65% of the votes in today's runoff election against Marine Le Pen for the French presidency.

Macron was heavily favored, so the victory will come as no surprise, but - given the "upset" wins by the Brexiteers and Donald Trump last year - supporters of the current EU establishment will breathe at least a little easier.

The iShares MSCI France Index (NYSEARCA:EWQ) gained more than 10% over the last two weeks in anticipation of today's news.

Stock index futures and the euro are little-changed in early Sunday evening action.