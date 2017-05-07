WSJ: Comcast, Charter forming wireless partnership

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) and Charter (NASDAQ:CHTR) are coming together in some kind of wireless partnership, The Wall Street Journal reports, with an interesting deal that binds the two's fortunes together in that area.

The two cable giants have agreed not to make a material merger or acquisition in the wireless area without the other's consent for one year, WSJ says, with a deal announcement likely on Monday.

Depending on your point of view, that either puts a damper on some of the deal speculation coming out of the end of the FCC's quiet period, or just makes for bigger deals -- if both companies were to come together on a combination with a company like T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), Sprint (NYSE:S) or Verizon (NYSE:VZ), for example.

Both companies have said (at different times) that they could be offering some kind of wireless service soon -- Comcast perhaps this month -- each based on a deal allowing them to re-sell Verizon airwaves.

The partnership would be meant for the two to share information as they take on the tricky challenge of running a wireless service operation, as well as pursue cost efficiencies.