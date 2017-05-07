Reports: Sinclair Broadcast to buy Tribune Media for $4B

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) is set to acquire Tribune Media (NYSE:TRCO) in a $4B deal scheduled to be announced tomorrow morning, CNN reports.
That would mean prevailing over Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) as well as a late entrant, a team of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) and Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX, FOXA).
It would also create a massive ownership group, with Sinclair already the biggest single owner of U.S. local TV stations; Tribune would add dozens more.
Reuters had reported that Sinclair would win the deal with an offer valuing Tribune Media around $44/share, vs. its Friday close of $40.29. Tribune shares have moved up 9.7% since Fox's involvement was noted, and have risen 35% in the past three months.