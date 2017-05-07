Reports: Sinclair Broadcast to buy Tribune Media for $4B

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) is set to acquire Tribune Media (NYSE:TRCO) in a $4B deal scheduled to be announced tomorrow morning, CNN reports.

That would mean prevailing over Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) as well as a late entrant, a team of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) and Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX, FOXA).

It would also create a massive ownership group, with Sinclair already the biggest single owner of U.S. local TV stations; Tribune would add dozens more.