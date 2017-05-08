Landslide win for Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron is set to become the youngest president in French history after winning 66% of the vote in Sunday's presidential runoff election vs. National Front leader Marine Le Pen.

"I will fight with all my strength against the divisions that are undermining us," he declared.

While his victory strengthens France's place in the EU, he'll soon have to prove his fledgling political party, En Marche, is capable of winning a majority in June's legislative elections.

Previously: Macron cruises to victory in France (May. 07 2017)

ETFs: EWQ, FXE, EUO, ERO, DRR, ULE, EUFX, URR