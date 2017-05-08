Markets react to French election results

The euro topped $1.10 for the first time since the U.S. elections, but is now slipping on profit-taking and limited scope for further upside.

Stocks in Asia also saw some traction after the results, although equities across Europe and the U.S. are now showing red.

As part of his election manifesto, Emmanuel Macron pledged to reform France's labor market, unify the country's pension plans and reduce the budget deficit.

Euro -0.3% to $1.0961.

Asia: Nikkei +2.4% ; Shanghai -0.9% ; Hang Seng +0.2% ; Sensex +0.3% .

Europe: FTSE 100 flat; CAC 40 -0.5% ; DAX -0.1% .

U.S. futures: Dow -0.2% . S&P -0.2% . Nasdaq -0.2% .

