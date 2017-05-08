Expect more oil output cuts

"The [OPEC/non-OPEC] producer coalition is determined to do whatever it takes in bringing stock level to five years average," Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih told the 19th Asia O&G Conference.

"Based on the consultation I have had with participating members, we are confident that the agreement will be extended to the second half of the year and beyond."

Crude futures +1.3% to $46.82/bbl.

