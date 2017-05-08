Trump pressures Senate on healthcare

President Trump is urging Senate Republicans to "not let the American people down," as the debate about overhauling the U.S. healthcare system shifts to Congress' upper chamber, where a vote is potentially weeks away.

Among the hurdles? There are concerns about potential higher costs for older people and those with pre-existing conditions, as well as the likelihood the Senate will draft its own bill from scratch.

