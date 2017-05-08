Newell Brands higher post Q1 results

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) reports core sales growth of 2.5% in Q1, driven by strong growth in Baby and Appliances, Writing and Jostens, Waddington, Team Sports and Beverages and Process Solutions.

Segment net sales: Live: $1.07B (+3.8%, Core sales: +2.7%); Learn: $569.1M (+6.9%, Core sales: +7.6%); Work: $613.7M (-3.7%, Core sales: -2.9%); Play: $628M (+0.3%, Core sales: +0.5%); Other: $387.7M (-23.8%, Core sales: +12%).

Northe America net sales fell 3% to $2.45B

Normalized gross margin declined 410 bps to 34.5%.

Normalized operating margin rate squeezed 250 bps to 10.6%, due to the mix impact of the acquired Jarden business and investment in brand development, insights and e-commerce.

FY2017 Guidance: Net sales: $14.52B to $14.72B (+9.5% to +11%); Core sales: +2.5% to +4%; Normalized EPS: $3 to $3.2; Tax rate: ~23%.