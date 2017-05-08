Coach to buy Kate Spade for $2.4B

Coach (NYSE:COH) has agreed to acquire Kate Spade (NYSE:KATE) for $18.50 per share in cash for a total transaction value of $2.4B.

It represents a 27.5% percent premium to the closing price of KATE shares as of December 27, 2016, the last trading day prior to media speculation of a transaction.

Coach CEO Victor Luis: "Kate Spade has a truly unique and differentiated brand positioning with a broad lifestyle assortment and strong awareness among consumers, especially millennials."

Kate Spade CEO Craig Leavitt: "Following a thorough review of strategic alternatives, reaching an agreement to join Coach's portfolio of global brands will maximize value for our shareholders."