Sabra Healthcare REIT, Care Capital Properties to merge in $7.4B deal

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) and Care Capital Properties (NYSE:CCP) agree to merge in an all-stock deal, creating a healthcare REit with a portfolio of 564 investments across 43 U.S. states and Canada.

The combined company is expected to have a pro forma total market cap of ~$7.4B and an equity market cap of ~$4.3B.

Under the deal terms, CCP shareholders will receive 1.123 shares of SBRA common stock for each share of CCP common stock they own.

SBRA's current management team of Sabra will lead the combined company, with Rick Matros to serve as Chairman and CEO; the SBRA board will be expanded to eight members, adding CCP CEO Raymond Lewis and two additional directors from CCP.