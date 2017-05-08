Futures dip after Macron claims victory

Stocks in Asia gained traction after the French presidential election concluded with Emmanuel Macron defeating rival Marine Le Pen, but equities are red across Europe and U.S. futures are down 0.2% .

While the euro topped $1.10 for the first time since since the U.S. presidential election, it's now slipping on profit-taking, 0.5% lower to $1.0947.

"We've been pricing in this thing for about two weeks now," said Peter Boockvar, chief market analyst at The Lindsey Group. "Just look at Friday's trading action; we surged into the close."

Oil is flat at $46.22/bbl, gold is 0.6% higher at $1235/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 2 bps to 2.33%.

