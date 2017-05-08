Alkame acquires Bell Foods International

Alkame Holdings (OTCPK:ALKM) acquires the operating assets of specialty food products maker Bell Foods International through an operating lease and simultaneous property lease for the manufacturing facilities of Bell.

The deal is structured as an assumption of the operations of Bell via an initial 5-year lease of the manufacturing facility at below market rates, and a 5-year lease of the manufacturing equipment for $1.00 per year with an option to purchase at the end of the lease.

Alkame will also acquire certain trademarks and brands from Bell.

Financial terms weren't disclosed.

"This acquisition puts Alkame Holdings one step closer to achieving our longer-term goals, by expanding our product offerings, and utilizes our patented water technology whenever possible. We can expand on our brands as well as our co-pack offerings with both hot and cold fill production capabilities for both beverage and food offerings," notes CEO Robert Eakle.

Source: Press Release