ADM lands majority stake in Industries Centers

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) lands a controlling interest in Israeli firm Industries Centers for an undisclosed amoint.

Industries Centers, which has offices in the Tel Aviv area and operates a 45,000 MT storage facility located at the Port of Ashdod, specializes in the import and distribution of agricultural feed products.

“With this investment, we are continuing to expand and enhance our core value chain, including our ability to deliver direct to the customer,” says ADM's Joe Taets.

ADM expects to complete the deal in the coming months.

ADM +0.57% premarket to $42.67.

Source: Press Release