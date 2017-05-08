Bats' alternative to closing auction

The CBOE Holdings (NASDAQ:CBOE) company is proposing to adopt a new alternative to the primary market closing auctions that take place at the end of the U.S. equities trading day.

"Participants can elect to route Market-On-Close orders to BMC on Bats' BZX Exchange, where they are pre-matched with other MOC orders at 3.35 p.m. ET. Pre-matched trades are then executed when the primary exchange closing price is published. As a result, participants obtain a closing price for a fraction of the cost. Further, the timing of the BMC match allows any MOC orders that go unmatched to be sent to the primary exchange closing auctions."

