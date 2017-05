Evercore ISI picks up coverage again on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) with an Outperform rating and $330 price target after being ratings restricted since serving as an advisor on the SolarCity merger.

The firm forecasts that Tesla will hit its 500K unit target at the of Q1 in 2019 on a rolling 12-month view. The long-term view on the stock is that it's an "extreme growth" story.