TherapeuticsMD to address FDA concerns on TX-004HR

TherapeuticsMD (NYSEMKT:TXMD) says it plans to meet with the FDA as soon as possible to address concerns raised in a response letter regarding the new drug application for TX-004HR.

TX-004HR is the company’s investigational applicator-free estradiol vaginal softgel capsule for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vaginal pain.

“While we are disappointed that the NDA for TX-004HR was not approved at this time and respectfully disagree with the FDA’s decision, we believe there are multiple paths forward to address the concerns raised by the FDA," reads a statement by CEO Robert Finizio.

TXMD -11.14% premarket to $4.15.

Source: Press Release