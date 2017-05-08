Tyson Foods down post Q2 results

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) reports total sales volume fell 1.9% in Q2.

Segment Sales: Chicken: $2.8B (+2.2%); Beef: $3.49B (-4.2%); Pork: $1.3B (+9.4%); Prepared Foods: $1.75B (-2.9%); Other: $82M (-4.7%).

Segment Volume change: Chicken: -2%; Beef: -1.1%; Pork: -1.3%; Prepared Foods: -2.1%; Other:+3%.

Segment Average Price change: Chicken: +4.3%; Beef: -3.1%; Pork: +10.9%; Prepared Foods: -0.8%; Other: -7.8%.

Gross margin rate squeezed 140 bps to 11.5%.

SG&A expense rate flat Y/Y at 5.2%.

Adjusted operating margin rate slipped 80 bps to 6.9%.

The company expects domestic protein production to increase ~3% to 4% Y/Y in FY2017.

FY2017 Guidance: Sales: flat Y/Y; Chicken operating margin: normalized range of 9% to 11%; Beef operating margin: ~5%; Pork operating margin: ~ 12%; Prepared Foods operating margin: ~9%; Other operating loss: ~$70M; Adjusted EPS: $4.90 - $5.05; Capital expenditure: ~1B; Net interest expense: ~$275M; Liquidity: in range of $1B.