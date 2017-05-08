Sinclair Broadcast announces $3.9B deal for Tribune Media

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) confirms it's acquiring Tribune Media (NYSE:TRCO) for $3.9B, creating a local broadcasting juggernaut.

In the definitive deal, Tribune shareholders get $35 in cash and 0.23 shares of Sinclair Class A stock for each share of Tribune common stock they own, for consideration of $43.50/share.

Tribune shares are up 4.2% premarket, to $42/share.

Tribune owns or operates 42 stations in 33 markets along with national station WGN America.

Including Tribune and other transactions and pro forma for expected synergies, Sinclair's 2015 and 2016 media revenues would have been $4.07B and $4.6B respectively.