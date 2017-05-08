Durect signs development deal with Novartis

Durect Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) announces a development and commercialization agreement with Novartis division Sandoz AG to develop and market Posimir in the U.S.

Under the terms of the deal, Sandoz will make an upfront payment to Durect of $20M, with the potential for up to an additional $43M in development and regulatory milestones, up to an additional $230M in sales based milestones, as well as a tiered double digit royalty on product sales in the U.S.

DRRX +37.50% premarket to $1.10.

Source: Press Release